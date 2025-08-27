Jason Kelce is welcoming a new member into the Kelce crew…Taylor Swift.

It was announced on Tuesday (Aug. 26) that Swift and Travis Kelce were engaged. In a joint post on Instagram, the couple, who have been dating for two years, shared snapshots of their garden proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f–ck yeah.”

Jason is not the only Kelce relative to react to Swift and Travis' engagement; their father, Ed Kelce, is the one who spilled the details on when exactly the Kansas City Chiefs star got down on one knee.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said to the outlet. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Ed continued: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

A week prior to the engagement, a source spoke to Us Weekly about how Swift believes Kelce is “the one.”

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” a source told the outlet.

“During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common,” another source told the outlet. “They feel like they've found their person.”

The couple was able to get to a deeper understanding of their relationship during the offseason where they kept a low profile. They were seen sporadically via paparazzi leaving restaurants in New York or insiders close to the couple would share where they were headed on getaways to Montana, Kansas City, Nashville, and more.

The insider added that the couple has a similar love language with gift giving and words of affirmation.

“She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing,” a source continued.

They “found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger,” a source told the publication. “[They] have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic, and values.”

No word on when Kelce and Swift will tie the knot but the couple has officially added another chapter to their love story.