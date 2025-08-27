The world might have found out about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement, but the Kansas City Chiefs star's father shared that the proposal had occurred beforehand.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland.

He joked that the singer “was getting maybe a little antsy.”

Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, told him, “You know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event.”

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine,’” Ed continued. “They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

The couple announced their proposal on Tuesday, August 26, with several photos of the proposal in a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Did Travis Kelce foreshadow marriage with Taylor Swift?

Prior to Kelce and Swift getting engaged, they dated for two years. The three-time Super Bowl champion had a GQ interview discussed his parents and friends' marriage.

“The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving — those are situations I would love to have,” said Kelce.

“Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that,” he continued. “It’s moreso, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect.”

Article Continues Below

The NFL star and his parents divorced when he and his brother, Jason Kelce, were younger.

He shared that he admires how Swift and his mom are so similar.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce said of Swift and Donna. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.”

Kelce explained, “I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building,” adding of Swift, “I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

Before the announcement, Swift and Kelce never spoke publicly about getting married but sources close to the couple hinted that marriage was in their future.

According to Life & Style via Times of India, a source revealed that their outlook on the future is the same.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” the source revealed of the couple's time during the offseason.

The source added prior to Swift's album announcement and Kelce entering his 13th year in the NFL, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

“They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain,” the source continued.