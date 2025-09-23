Jason Kelce is a man of many talents, which he showed during the Sept. 22 Monday Night Football game.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center showed up to the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions game as part of his gig as a commentator on Monday Night Countdown, but shocked fans when he wore a Marching Ravens band uniform and joined the band during the pregame. Kelce played the saxophone where he performed the Ravens' fight song and the “Monday Night Countdown” theme song alongside the Marching Ravens band.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on Kelce's surprise performance.

“His Agent , ‘yes he’ll do it,'” one fan jokingly wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

“What a side quest that must be,” another fan reacted.

Another fan compared him to a SpongeBob character: “He’s wearing the hat like Squidward does.”

“That man is enjoying every minute of retirement and I’m here for it,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

It's no secret that during his NFL career, Kelce has incorporated some musical side quests, such as his trio of Christmas albums, A Philly Special Christmas (2022), A Philly Special Christmas Special (2023), and A Philly Special Christmas Party (2024).

His love for music started before he entered the NFL as he shared with CBS Philadelphia that he used to play the baritone sax in high school.

“Before I was a Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl champ, I was a Cleveland Heights Tiger,” said Kelce.

“I played in the jazz band and the symphonic winds ensemble, and music was a big part of my life,” he said.

He previously reminisced about his high school days in the band on his New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce.

“Mr. Baker was the band director, as well as the Jazz Ensemble director and man, I tell people this all the time,” Jason said. “I really think playing band and playing music in general has allowed me to excel in sport and other things, because, as with anything, I encourage kids to play as many sports, do as many extracurriculars as you can that you enjoy, because you end up drawing things from each one of those that is unique and different.”