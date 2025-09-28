Jason Kelce is keeping his future sister-in-law, Taylor Swift, close!

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star was a guest on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's Roommate Show, where the New York Knicks players brought up seeing if Jason could help them out to meet the singer. Hart began asking Kelce about “the playbook,” and that's when Brunson interjected, telling Hart, “No, no, no, no, the other question.”

Hart looked a little puzzled and that's when Brunson turns to Kelce, “He wants to meet Taylor!”

“He wants to meet Taylor? Get in line, buddy!”, Kelce said, which made the audience roar with laughter and cheering.

Jalen: “He (Josh) wants to meet Taylor.” Jason: “Get in line buddy!” pic.twitter.com/ncWkVlGKWg — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Swift has been dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, for two years, and he recently proposed to the singer.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Jason congratulated Swift and his brother on an episode of their New Heights podcast after the couple announced their engagement.

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off, so he is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f–ck yeah.”

Wedding planning for the couple is underway as they are reportedly considering Swift's Rhode Island mansion as a venue. The pair reportedly want their wedding to be intimate and that it can happen sooner rather than later as Us Weekly reports that the wedding is “likely going to be early next year.”

Travis broke his silence on the engagement news during another episode of New Heights.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on,” he said. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Swift has three properties in New York and has been seen there with Travis over the years and other friends grabbing dinner. Hopefully the couple can catch a Knicks game after their done with their wedding planning!