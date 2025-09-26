Ed Sheeran is spilling how he found out about Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer was in conversation with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series when he asked how Sheeran found out about his friend's engagement.

“Instagram,” Sheeran said.

Cohen responded by repeating his answer, “Instagram?”

“Yeah,” the singer confirmed.

Cohen was puzzled by Sheeran's answer, asking him if he was sure that he didn't get a heads-up from the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“Like everyone else. You didn't even get a DM in advance?” Cohen asked.

Sheeran replied, “No.”

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating last month. They shared their engagement photos via Instagram to Sheeran's note.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Article Continues Below

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's friendship

Sheeran and Swift have been friends for over a decade and have collaborated several times over the years. They worked on “Everything Has Changed” (2012), “End Game” (2017), “Run” (2021), and “The Joker and the Queen” (2022).

Back in May, he spoke about how he had “long” conversations with Swift and valued their friendship due to their commonalities. He shared that Swift is “one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at.”

“I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he says of Swift with Zane Lowe back in May. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you're actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it.”

He continues, “That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treat you, how your friends treat you. She's basically in the same sphere.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement

Kelce recently shared that he was nervous during the proposal.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” Kelce told Erin Andrews earlier this month, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍 📺: Join FOX NFL Sunday LIVE now through 1pm ET / 10am PT for the full interview! pic.twitter.com/AlTnI65qgo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”