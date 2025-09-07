Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might already have a place in mind to share their nuptials.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple is looking at getting married at Swift's Rhode Island mansion. The 14-time Grammy winner bought the home in Watch Hill back in 2013 and has since been making renovations on the home. It's notorious for her elaborate Fourth of July parties over the years.

It hasn't been confirmed that the couple will get married there but for right now it is a top contender.

“His family doesn't care where it's at. It could be in Timbuktu and they'd go there for it. But yeah — right now is that it's going to be in Rhode Island at her mansion,” the source shared.

The couple also has to negate the size of the wedding the insider reveals.

“He wants a big blowout with everyone he loves, but he did say that he has to run it by her. So I’d guess he wants a bigger thing than she does,” the insider added.

Their friends are also thrilled that the two are tying the knot and can't wait to wish them well on their journey as husband and wife.

“Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it’s out in the open,” a source tells PEOPLE of the engagement news. “Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it’s been awesome to see how they’ve made time for each other despite their busy schedules.”

“Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened,” the source continued. “Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited.”

Wedding planning for right now is still at taking a backseat while they just get used to being engaged.

“Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it,” the source said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share their garden-themed proposal

The pair announced their engagement on August 26 via a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Kelce broke his silence on his engagement in an episode of New Heights that premiered on September 3.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”