Jason Kelce’s trip to Kansas City for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” was not just about football. The former Eagles center made the most of his visit by stopping at 1587 Prime, the restaurant his brother Travis Kelce co-owns with Patrick Mahomes, per TheSportsRush.

The Chiefs had just defeated the Washington Commanders 28-7, with Travis recording six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. After the win, Jason joined his father, Ed Kelce, for dinner at the new hotspot.

On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis teased his older brother for making the trip primarily to check out the restaurant. “Coming in hot. 1587 review. Jason came all the way to Kansas City just to go to my restaurant,” Travis joked.

Jason was quick to confirm he did, in fact, make the trip and that it was worth every minute. “It was fantastic,” he said. “You told me the hamachi, the A5 strip, lobster, also got those.”

A Family Dinner, a Misheard Order, and Pure Kelce Chaos

Jason detailed his full order, which included the Big Red burger, meatballs with whipped ricotta, and a pair of signature cocktails, The Big Yeti and The Alchemy. “Call me what you want, it was tasty,” he laughed.

But the real entertainment came from their father, Ed Kelce. Jason could not stop laughing as he recounted how his dad hilariously misheard their waitress during the order.

“The waitress is listing off all these things, and you know Dad can’t hear, right?” Jason said. “He whispers to me, ‘I can’t fuking hear a single thing she’s saying.’ And all he does, while she’s still talking, he just blurts out, ‘Whippercotta Meatballs.’ Not loud, just blurts it out. She’s like, ‘Oh yeah, the Whippercotta is nice.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, he’s ordering that…’ It was so fu-king funny.”

Papa Kelce knew exactly what he wanted to order at Trav’s restaurant 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cv51UufxOx — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 30, 2025

Jason’s laughter made it clear the night was one to remember. He also praised Travis for blending their personalities into the restaurant’s menu. “It has a lot of regular food done at an upscale level,” Jason said. “Trav, for a long time, ate like a child. And now we’re at a steakhouse with some childlike items done at a really high level.”

Travis smiled, clearly proud his brother approved. Jason wrapped up the segment by recommending fans visit, but only after booking ahead. “Highly recommend getting your reservation in advance because it’s not easy to get into, folks.”

For the Kelce family, 1587 Prime was not just another dinner spot. It was another chapter in the ongoing comedy and camaraderie that has made them one of sports’ most beloved families.