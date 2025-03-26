Jason Kelce hasn’t let retirement dull his competitive edge—he’s just swapped the football field for body fat contests. On the latest episode of New Heights, the former Eagles center revealed a “stupid” yet strangely effective post-retirement challenge that’s keeping him motivated: a three-month body composition duel with former teammate Beau Allen, per TheSpun.

“I've lost 20 pounds since retiring,” Kelce said, now weighing in at 276.6 lbs. To track their progress with scientific precision, the duo got DXA scans to measure bone density, muscle mass, and fat percentages. For Kelce, this was his first time undergoing such a test, and the results, while a bit humbling, gave him a clearer picture of his health. “It’s kind of embarrassing seeing your body broken down like this,” he admitted. Still, he found some silver linings: “It’s a good calf-to-hamstring ratio, I think.”

The numbers? Kelce boasts 207 pounds of lean mass and 58.7 pounds of fat, putting him at 21 percent body fat. That’s slightly behind Allen, who registered 18 percent at 280 pounds, prompting Travis Kelce to joke, “You’re a f—— hefty load, dude.”

Stakes, strategy, and Speedos

Kelce says the contest gives him purpose in retirement, even if it sounds ridiculous. “This is what you do when you retire—you have to do stupid competitions like this to keep your sanity,” he said. But there’s more than just pride on the line. Using a points system—two for each body fat percentage dropped and one for every pound of muscle gained—the loser will face a hilarious consequence: wearing a Speedo at a summer charity event in New Jersey to benefit autism research.

And while Jason is determined to avoid that outcome, he suspects Allen may not mind the punishment. “It feels like Beau just wants to wear a Speedo at the Ocean Drive,” Jason laughed. “He’s like, ‘Oh, I have to wear a Speedo. Twist my arm.’”

Jason Kelce’s post-NFL life might look a little different these days, but clearly, he hasn’t lost his humor, hustle, or hunger for a good challenge.