Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his brother, future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, continue to deliver must-watch moments on their New Heights podcast. Their latest episode featured a special guest: actor and director Ben Stiller. Known for his roles in iconic films and his work on the psychological thriller series Severance, Stiller added a mix of humor, nostalgia, and pop culture discussion to the episode, per Billboard. However, what really stood out was the impromptu waffle party that had everyone talking.

Ben Stiller Reflects on a Knicks Game with Taylor Swift

During their conversation, Stiller shared a story about attending a New York Knicks game with Taylor Swift in 2014. “By the way, I went to a Knicks game with Taylor,” he casually mentioned to Travis, who admitted that he had never been to Madison Square Garden but considers it the “mecca” of basketball.

Stiller explained that he had taken his son to the game and had a memorable experience FaceTiming his daughter, who was (and still is) a huge Swiftie. “We had the best time. She was incredible,” he recalled. The mention of Swift naturally brought a smile to Travis’ face.

Travis, currently in a high-profile relationship with the pop superstar, couldn’t help but respond with a grin, “I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it’s perfect. Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game.”

With his signature comedic timing, Stiller jokingly offered to help make it happen. “Yeah, this is the time. You should definitely come though. I can hook that up. I’m sure you would need help getting in,” he quipped, drawing laughs from the brothers.

Severance, Waffles, and a Surprise Party

As the conversation shifted to Severance, the Apple TV+ series that Stiller directed and produced, the podcast took an unexpected but fitting turn. Plates of waffles were brought out, and Travis couldn’t contain his excitement. “It’s a waffle party!” he exclaimed, referencing a key element from the show.

Ben was such a great guest we had to have a little celebration, Severance style NEW EPISODE TOMORROW!!! @Nike

Stiller admitted that he hadn’t eaten a waffle in three years. “I haven’t had a waffle since we shot the waffle party,” he said, referring to the eerie celebratory scene in Severance that fans of the series instantly recognized.

Beyond the laughs and nostalgia, the discussion touched on what’s next for Severance. Stiller spoke about the relationship between characters Burt and Irving, leaving fans with a cryptic tease: “For now it is,” he said when asked if their storyline had reached its conclusion. He added, “Lumon is a very powerful company, and Burt knows that. He makes this choice, and we don’t know what’s going to happen to Burt after that.”

Stiller’s appearance wasn’t just about Severance and waffles, though. The trio also discussed Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the Adam Sandler classic, set to release in July. Ben Stiller and Kelce will both appear in the film, with Bad Bunny also making an unexpected appearance as the main character’s caddie.

From reminiscing about Swift at a Knicks game to indulging in waffles and teasing Severance secrets, Stiller’s guest spot on New Heights was another example of why the Kelce brothers’ podcast continues to be a must-listen. With a mix of sports, entertainment, and humor, it’s no surprise they keep landing top-tier guests.