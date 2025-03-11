Jason and Travis Kelce are bringing another star to their New Heights podcast, and this time, it’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The brothers have hosted major names over the years, from LeBron James to Adam Sandler, and now they’re adding Matthew Stafford to the list.

Matthew Stafford Joins the Kelce Brothers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the featured guest on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, a show that has quickly become a must-watch for sports fans. Jason Kelce introduced Stafford in a preview clip, listing his impressive career milestones, including being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, a two-time Pro Bowler, and, of course, a Super Bowl champion.

Stafford, who just wrapped up his fourth season with the Rams, recently agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles beyond 2026. His tenure with the Rams has been nothing short of impactful. After spending over a decade with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was traded to L.A., where he immediately led the team to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are known for mixing humor with insightful football talk, making Stafford an ideal guest. Not only can he break down his journey in the league, but he can also share behind-the-scenes moments from that championship season.

The Rams' Bright Future

Stafford’s appearance also comes at a time when the Rams are positioning themselves as contenders once again. Last season, the veteran quarterback threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns, completing 65.8% of his passes. But the real excitement is what’s ahead.

Los Angeles made a major move this offseason, signing star wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal. Pairing Adams with breakout star Puka Nacua gives Stafford one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the league, alongside reliable tight end Tyler Higbee. The Rams’ offense looks primed to make serious noise in the NFC.

Adding Stafford to New Heights continues the podcast’s streak of high-profile guests, joining names like Will Ferrell, Caitlin Clark, Patrick Mahomes, and Kylie Kelce. With his newly secured contract and the Rams looking strong for 2025, Stafford’s conversation with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce should be one fans won’t want to miss.