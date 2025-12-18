Ella Mai rarely invites the public into her personal world, but the Grammy-winning singer offered a rare glimpse during a recent interview with KISS XTRA, per Complex. Speaking candidly, Mai opened up about life after welcoming a child with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, touching on motherhood, privacy, and how her perspective has shifted in ways she never expected.

While Mai avoided naming Tatum directly, her words carried weight. She described her son as the center of her world, saying she could not imagine her life without him now. The conversation stayed light but revealing, especially when host DJ Ace asked whether she envisioned her child following a path toward basketball or music.

“It’s giving a little bit of both right now,” Mai said with a smile. “We might have a little singing hooper on our hands.”

She made it clear she plans to support whatever direction her son chooses, even noting that he already “can hold a little note.” The moment felt natural and unforced, offering insight without oversharing, a balance Mai has worked hard to maintain.

Ella Mai on Privacy, Parenthood, and a New Creative Chapter

Mai also addressed how she continues to protect her private life despite constant public attention. According to the singer, intentional movement makes a difference, even in an era where cameras seem unavoidable. She explained that staying unseen often comes down to discipline rather than secrecy.

Fans previously caught glimpses of Mai’s pregnancy during public appearances, and she later appeared holding her newborn in behind-the-scenes footage following Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Still, the couple has largely kept their family life out of the spotlight.

The interview also marked a reflective moment in Mai’s career. She admitted that growing up, her only goal centered on becoming an artist, with no vision beyond that dream. Motherhood changed her outlook. Now, she finds herself embracing a new journey that aligns with her return to work.

After closing out the final stop of her Did You Miss Me? Tour in Los Angeles, Mai plans to shift focus toward her upcoming album, Do You Still Love Me?, set for release on Feb. 6. For the first time, her artistry and personal life move forward together, grounded in a sense of purpose she never saw coming.