Who needs an autograph when you have a video of squatting Trevor Lawrence?

A woman has gone viral for putting the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback on her back — literally. A woman named Natasha went viral on TikTok for running into Lawrence at a bar and back squatting him.

“When you run into Trevor Lawrence the QB for the Jags at a bar & ask to squat him,” she wrote over the video.

The quarterback weighs 214 pounds, and the comments praised the woman for her athletic ability.

“After carrying the Jags the entire season, it’s nice to see someone carry Trevor Lawrence for once,” one fan wrote.

“I’m f–king crying at the fact that he let you do this,” another fan commented.

“unbelievable side quest,” the official Walmart account wrote.

The woman captioned the video a “dream come true.”

Article Continues Below

According to her Instagram account, Natasha is a Navy veteran who currently lives in Florida.

This viral moment follows the Jaguars clinching the AFC South title from the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 4, after defeating the team 41-7. The Jaguars are now entering the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

“It's just starting for us,” Lawrence said in a post-game interview on the field. “We know that there's more football ahead for us. We gotta take it one week at a time, but we're going to celebrate this one tonight.”

He spoke about his relationship with head coach Liam Coen led to a successful season.

“It all started back in the spring, obviously when he first took the job, and building that relationship from the very beginning and having honest conversations with each other and things that — obviously the things, the good things that he saw in my game, but also the things I needed to improve, and we talked a lot about those things and got on the same page,” he said following the AFC win. “Those were some great conversations, now looking back on it, where we could really start from the ground up and work on my game, work on this offense, put it together.”