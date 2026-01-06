Cardi B is standing up for Stefon Diggs.

According to a since-deleted post per TMZ, Cardi claims that the New England Patriots wide receiver was never physical with his former chef.

“Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!,” Cardi said in an intense text message exchange, per the outlet.

It's unclear how the conversation came about, but the rapper is confident that her boyfriend will rise above the allegations.

“Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I’m gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie… and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

Cardi has since deleted her post and its unsure why at this time.

This follows Cardi praising Diggs for accomplishing his seventh career 1,000-yard receiving season which he was able to secure him a $500,000 bonus for the season.

“Covered ALWAYS…Amen!” Cardi captioned a post on her Instagram Story that read, “Stefon Diggs is officially the first Patriots WR to crack 1,000 receiving yards since Julian Edelman in 2019,” the original X post read. “Also, the 7th 1K season of Diggs’ career.”

The rapper and NFL star welcomed their son in November 2025.

Stefon Diggs breaks his silence on alleged choking incident

Diggs is facing felony charges for strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from the alleged Dec. 2 incident. He broke his silence on the allegations following Sunday's (Jan. 4) game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Taken aback by some things that’s been going on,” he said. “But I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days. It’s a different kind of time.”

The wide receiver warned reporters that he would not be discussing anything about the allegations.

He continued, “It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I don’t want to be rude or disruptive in any way. If anybody asks me a question pertaining to [the allegations], I’m obviously just going to give you a look. Y’all kind of know me at this point.”

The Patriots also spoke out against the allegations soon after they were made public.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Chargers on January 11 at 8 p.m. EST.