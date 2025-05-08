May 8, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

Actor Jerry Ferrara is sharing how much he disagrees with Colin Cowherd's take on the New York Knicks.

“I've never seen a Game 1 upset that means less. This is the only game the Knicks are going to win,” Cowherd said in a screenshot posted on X.

“@ColinCowherd isn't worried about the Celtics after their overtime loss to New York,” the post continued.

Power actor responded by reposting the photo and adding, “HOF Freezing Cold Taker,” arguably disagreeing with the sports media personality.

However, it didn't stop there.

Ferrara made another post with the original video of Cowherd saying the above comments and captioned it, “I pray he says Celtics win the next 4.”

“This is the same guy who thought the Eagles wouldn’t reach the red zone in the Super Bowl!!” a fan wrote of Cowhead's previous take on the Philadelphia Eagles who ended up defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl 59.

Another fan is caring less about the haters and how people's opinions of the teams will somehow fuel them to keep going.

“They've been our good luck charms. Keep doubting the Knicks and they will show and prove,” a fan responded.

A fan chimed in joking about Cowherd's accuracy in predicting the future in sports.

“He seriously may be the only guy whose percentage on being wrong is at 99%!!” a fan jokingly wrote.

The Knicks had a superb start to the NBA semifinals as they face the Celtics. They won Game 1 in the series 108-105 after coming back from after being 20 points down. The Knicks did it again after a 20 point deficit during Game 2 winning 91-90.

“We just never quit. We truly play to the last horn. We leave it all on the court and let the result be what it is,” Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters after Game 2.

The Knicks play the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA semifinals on Saturday, May 10.