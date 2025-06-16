After promising to return to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, 16-time champion Joey Chestnut has made good on his promise.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the news. He will compete in the contest in 2025 after missing 2024 due to his ban. Chestnut was banned due to his deal with Impossible Foods, one of Nathan's rivals. Patrick Bertoletti won the title in his absence, eating 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut's post began. “This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.”

Chestnut followed it up with two more posts. The second addressed his partnership with Impossible Foods, which he retains despite the return.

“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with,” Chestnut explained.

His thread of posts concluded with him expressing gratitude. Clearer heads have prevailed, and he is back in business after missing a year of competition.

“I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I'm grateful we've been able to find common ground,” he said. “I'm so excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!”

Joey Chestnut's return to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after controversy

After a year away from the competition, Chestnut returns to Nathan's 2025 Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025. He is a 16-time champion throughout his career, and he looks to add a 17th championship to his resume.

While known for his hot dog eating, Chestnut has competed in other competitions. He has also competed in chicken wing, cheesesteak, and funnel cake competitions (among others).