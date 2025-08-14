Jon Jones just got some good news in his latest legal battle, but it’s not the clean slate it might seem. The former UFC two-division champion had the initial misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an accident from a February incident dismissed this week. According to New Mexico court records, prosecutors filed a “nolle prosequi” notice, essentially dropping Jones‘ case, TMZ reports.

However, Bernalillo County prosecutors clarified that this dismissal only applies to a duplicate case accidentally filed by the officer in Metro Court. The original case is still very much alive. In that one, Jones faces two charges: one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of using a telephone to terrify, threaten, or harass.

Ongoing charges and alleged threats

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 incident in Albuquerque, where police responded to a crash and reportedly found a half-dressed, seemingly intoxicated woman in a car stopped in an intersection. She told officers that Jones had been driving, then fled.

The woman called someone she claimed was Jones, and the man on the line allegedly made threats toward the responding officer, saying he had “friends who could kill” them. Body camera footage captured the voice making those remarks, though Jones never identified himself on the call. Backup was called after the officer reported being threatened.

Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, has pushed back on the allegations, claiming Albuquerque police “targeted” his client and that the woman fabricated her story to avoid a DWI arrest. Jones himself appeared to acknowledge the phone call in a social media post, though he denied driving that night.

The 38-year-old fighter is due in court next month for a hearing on the remaining charges. This is not Jones’ first brush with such allegations. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run in Albuquerque involving a pregnant woman, which led to probation and community service.

While one case may have been thrown out, the legal fight for Jon Jones is far from over.

