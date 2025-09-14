Jordon Hudson is making herself comfortable at UNC games.

The former cheerleader attended the UNC football game on Saturday in support of her boyfriend, Bill Belichick. The former New England Patriots head coach was named the head coach of the Tar Heels in December.

So far this season, UNC has lost its season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs 48-14. However, they were able to bounce back in their second week against the Charlotte 49ers, winning 20-3. Yesterday, they had another win under their belt when they beat the Richmond Spiders 41-6.

The back-to-back wins, hopefully, can soften the blow elsewhere in Belichick's career, as Hudson, who has been dating the legendary coach since 2023, was notified that some of the trademarks she submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office were denied.

Hudson attempted to legitimize Belichick's iconic catchphrases when he was coaching the Patriots. The former Miss Maine contestant took a page out of Taylor Swift's book by making “Bill's Version” of the phrases in hopes that they would be accepted. Swift made “Taylor's Versions” of four out of six of her first six albums that were sold by Scooter Braun before purchasing her masters this year.

In Belichick's case, the Patriots own phrases from the former head coach like “Do Your Job” (2013), “No Days Off” (2017), and “Ignore the Noise” (2017). They also trademarked “The Belestrator” in 2009. Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have been at odds since he left the organization so getting any of his catchphrases legally to be his will be its own battle.

While Belichick's trademarks didn't go as planned, Hudson also filed for a trademark for the term “gold digger” according to TMZ Sports. For that trademark, she channeled her inner Angel Reese who trademarked her “mebounds” term after fans would make fun of her rebounding herself. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, it's intended to use it for “jewelry and trinkets.”

Hudson made a splash at the first two games of the season when she carried a clear purse with crumbled paper. Some of the words on the page were highlighted but it was still nearly impossible to make out what it reads.The next UNC game will be against the UCF Knights on Sept. 20.