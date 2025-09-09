While several fans were awaiting Bill Belichick's debut as the UNC football head coach, onlookers couldn't help but stare at what was inside Jordon Hudson's purse.

Hudson has been dating Belichick since 2023, and the former college cheerleader was turning heads at UNC's first two games of the season. UNC played the TCU Horned Frogs on September 1, and the second game of the season was against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 6. UNC fell to TCU 48-14, but for the 49ers game, won 20-3. For both games, Hudson was in attendance and wore a clear bag per stadium rules, but fans couldn't help but notice the crumpled-up papers with highlighted words throughout.

While you can't really make out what the words mean or where the papers are from it seems like Hudson is most likely making a statement with the crumpled-up papers towards her haters.

This is not the first time that the Miss Maine pageant contestant has made a statement with her outfit choices as fans noticed that she wore a snakeskin print jacket at an April 13 UNC practice with Taylor Swift's “Vigilante S—” soundtracking the post.

Hudson used the “snake” theme again in a caption of a black-and-white photo of herself back in July as well.

She also wore a blue snakeskin print jacket in a photo where she is blowing a kiss to Belichick on the field, announcing how the Tar Heels will be in a new Hulu docuseries. In that post, Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” is playing.

It was rumored that Jordon's demands led HBO to pull out from having the Tar Heels be a focus on their Hard Knocks docuseries.

While it's unclear what exactly all this means besides possibly a reaction to the backlash she's gotten during her relationship with Belichick.

The next game for UNC is on Saturday Aug. 13 against Richmond.