Model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods went viral for her “f— cancer” post earlier this week. Fans became worried for the model who is currently dating New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns since she did not elaborate on the post.

The following day, Woods went back to social media to tell fans that she lost someone to cancer recently.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and concern,” Woods began. “I had to bury one of the closest people to me yesterday after she lost her battle with breast cancer.

“Life isn't always fair. She will be missed tremendously,” she added.

Her younger sister, Jodie Woods, also posted on social media about the loss.

“Been trying to find the words but I don't think I ever will. Auntie Sarah left us too soon. You were such a special soul and I miss you already. Rest in peace my love, ” Jodie wrote as she reshared a throwback photo from her older sister being held by their Aunt Sarah.

Cancer has unfortunately affected the Woods family before with the passing of Jordyn and Jodie's father, John Woods. John was a television sound engineer and he died in 2017 from cancer.

Draymond Green Addresses Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors

Towns took the night off due to personal reasons, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said which fans believe that he wanted to comfort his girlfriend with her recent loss. However, before Woods elaborated the meaning behind her viral X post, rumors began to swirl about KAT via Draymond Green.

Green said on his podcast that KAT decided not to attend the game on Tuesday (March 4) due to him fearing Jimmy Butler. The four-time NBA champion was informed of the actual reason KAT was not able to play when he was speaking with media that informed him that he was attending a funeral.

“Oh, man, That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks,” Green said. “But my comments that I made, was that ‘what I heard was this.' And that’s what I heard. So I do send my well wishes to him and his family.”

“We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate,” he continued. “You never wish that on anybody. But the ‘Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' must go on. I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. You know, we all go through that. And it’s never easy for anyone. But the ‘Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' will go on.”

Q "You seen reaction to your KAT comments [that he ducked game v Warriors]? Were you aware of circumstances?" Draymond "No" Q "He was at funeral for family friend" Draymond "Oh man…But what I heard was…what I heard…I send well wishes…but the Draymond Green Show will go on" pic.twitter.com/jy0RICbUvv — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's unsure when KAT will be returning to the court according to Thibodeau.

“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks’ Tuesday night loss at the Garden. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”

KAT has been averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.