Josh Allen can't stop raving about his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was recently asked what was the most fulfilling thing in his life, and Allen didn't hesitate with his answer.

“My wife,” Allen said per ESPN. “My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar in her work, in her life as a person. She's everything that I need in my life.”

Allen and Steinfeld dated for two years before they tied the knot in May. The Sinners actress recently shared with Variety how her life has changed since being married.

“What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” Steinfeld said of the Buffalo Bills quarterback.”So it’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is.”

“This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life,” she added referencing the start of NFL season. “When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.”

Steinfeld latest role was Mary in Sinners which also stars Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and more. The film was released in April and according to her IMDB she has two roles in the works: Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse which she will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman) and Winter Games where it is unclear what role she will have at this time.

The Oscar nominee revealed that before marrying the NFL MVP, she learned to have a change in pace.

“I’ve never lived this part of life before—outside of my work,” she admitted. “I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone.”

Hailee Steinfeld believes Josh Allen can win a Super Bowl

The Bills got off to a good start this season winning their first four games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. However, their last two games they fell to the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. It's clear that Allen wants a shot at the Super Bowl and Steinfeld believes in him.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress back in April Steinfeld without hesitation offered a compliment to her then-fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”