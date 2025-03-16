Justin Bieber got the attention of Swifties when the “Baby” singer used a Taylor Swift song in a recent post. Bieber, who has had an ongoing feud with Swift for years, posted a photo of the moon that was soundtracked by Swift's “Bad Blood.”

Fans quickly went to X to discuss Bieber's post and question why he used. a Swift song for it.

“Justin bieber and his wife's obsession with taylor swift and selena gomez needs to be studied,” one fan wrote referring to Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber.

“Now why is Justin Bieber using a Taylor swift song on his story … that lady does not like you sir,” another fan joked.

“Of course he’s using the stolen version…” a fan pointed out since Swift re-released “Bad Blood” and 1989 in 2023 due to Scooter Braun owning her masters of the former version. Braun also managed Bieber before they parted ways in 2023.

Why Do Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift Have Bad Blood?

The feud between Bieber and Swift began in 2019 when Swift accused Braun of bullying her. At the time, Bieber was managed by him. Braun purchased Big Machine Records, who owns the majority of Swift's master recordings which is why the singer has been re-recording her albums which have been dubbed (Taylor's Version).

Bieber reacted to Swift calling out Braun: “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

The “Yummy” singer also infamously linked up with Braun and Kanye West (whom the latter also has a history of bothering her online) when he posted a screenshot of them Facetiming with the caption, “Taylor what up.”

Later on, Bieber did apologize to Swift but the damage had already been done.

“Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.”

Another layer of their feud also deals with Selena Gomez who is best friends with Swift and who dated Bieber before his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Hailey and Kylie Jenner who are also friends have been accused of bullying Gomez over the years.

The moon photo post follows Bieber showing a vulnerable side about his childhood stardom. The Ontario native began his career in 2008 when Braun discovered him and was later signed to Usher. Last week, Bieber got candid on his imposter syndrome while growing up in the music industry.

“People told me my whole life, ‘wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud,” wrote Bieber who grew up in the spotlight.

“When people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgemental (sic) I am. How selfish I really am,” he continued. “They wouldn't be saying this.”

“I sat all this to say. If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club,” he concluded his post. “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”