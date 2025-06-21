Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have welcomed their new bundle of joy.

Upton and the San Francisco Giants pitcher welcomed their son on June 19, whom they’ve named Bellamy Brooks Verlander.

Back in January, the Daily Mail shared photos of the model surfaced where fans suspected that she was expecting.

Verlander and Upton have been together for over a decade, as they began dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2016. A year later, they got married in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple also shares a daughter, Genevieve, now 6, who was born in November 2018.

After the birth of their daughter, Upton wasn't thinking of having another child.

“[The pain of childbirth] is still fresh in my mind,” she said in the January 2019 Extra interview. “I can’t even think about having more kids now.”

In 2020, she also said she was not ready to give her daughter a sibling at the moment.

“She's all about dogs right now… she's running everywhere,” Upton told EXTRA. “She's really growing into her own personality; she's not a baby anymore, she's really becoming a toddler. You see her personality growing and it's just one of the most amazing experiences… I'm so excited.”

She also gave some tips to new mothers and how they need to take some time to make sure they take care of themselves.

“Just take a second to yourself, sit outside, be outside for a second without the chaos while the baby's napping, and just be able to collect your thoughts and don't get so caught up,” she continued. “It's so easy to be like, ‘Now I got to do this, and this,' and always feel busy and not really stop and enjoy those moments.”

Upton told E! News earlier this year that her daughter might follow in her father's footsteps and become a professional athlete.

“She just recently told me that she thought I was a tennis player,” she told the outlet. “She knew I would go play tennis for fun. So I guess because Justin is athletic and plays baseball, she's like, ‘That's a job!'”

As for Verlander, he told USA TODAY back in 2019 that he loves being a dad.

“I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling and stuff,” he said of his daughter. “It seems like every day it’s something new. It’s been a lot of fun.”