A lot has changed for Kayla Nicole since her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The sports reporter opened up how she approaches relationships now in the April 3, episode of Dear Media’s The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole podcast.

“I am like John Cena now with men,” Kayla Nicole shared. “You don’t see me. You don’t see me with a man, and you will never see me with a man until I’m married with kids. Scout’s honor.”

When it comes to Kayla Nicole dating in the future, she shared that she is securing the identity of her future partner.

“I'm the queen of a private room and a back room and a corner closet, and I have no shame in it,” she said. “And honestly, to each his own. But for me, I feel like it’s working right now. And if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The fitness influencer added that there is a reason behind her new rules when dating.

“I'm protecting me and I’m protecting you,” she shared. “I don’t think I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person just because I want to protect the things that mean the most to me.”

Kayla Nicole previously dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017-2022. She didn't mention the NFL star but he is currently dating Taylor Swift. The singer and three-time Super Bowl champion have been dating since 2023.

“Sometimes, when you’re a little too open [or] you’re a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement,” she explained. “People want answers, people think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship, every up and down and happy or sad moment. I just want to be able to love without the pressure.”

Kayla Nicole Opens Up About Her Relationship To Travis Kelce

This is not the first time that Kayla Nicole has opened up about her previous relationship to Kelce and how people online have made comments about her love life. She told Cameron Brink on her podcast Straight To Cam that she has been forced to change how much she stays online.

“That’s my number one go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out,” Kayla Nicole said. “Because it’s not the real world, there’s life happening beyond the internet.”

“I see someone in my comments at least once a week, like, ‘Girl, they are going in on you on Reddit,'” she added. “I don’t even look. I can’t.”

Kayla Nicole also joked that she believes those who use social media to taunt others need to be checked by a mental health professional.

“I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture,” she said, adding, “You should have to be psych evaluated.”

The first episode of The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole is out now.