Kayla Nicole constantly makes headlines due to her past relationship with Travis Kelce. The sports reporter and Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated on and off from 2017-2022.

The sports reporter alongside Brody Jenner became the winners of season 3 of Forces. She spoke about how the hate she receives online helped her get through challenges on the show.

“I'm a tough cookie when it comes to yelling,” she shared. “Dealing with hate online was difficult for me. You're kind of left to fend for yourself, but now I kind of feel like I've made it through this little storm, and I came out on my two feet, and I know now that I have some tough, thick skin.”

On the March 24 episode of Cameron Brink's podcast, Straight to Cam, Kayla Nicole spoke about how she has to limit her time online so that she is not constantly berated with hate.

“That’s my number one go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out,” Kayla Nicole said. “Because it’s not the real world, there’s life happening beyond the internet.”

“I see someone in my comments at least once a week, like, ‘Girl, they are going in on you on Reddit,'” she added. “I don’t even look. I can’t.”

The sports reporter added that she has another pet-peeve about people on social media — fake accounts.

“I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture,” she said, adding, “You should have to be psych evaluated.”

Kayla Nicole Speaks On Travis Kelce Break Up

This is not the first time that Kayla Nicole has spoken out about how women's perceptions in the media are often dictated about who they are seeing in a romantic setting.

“My success has been attributed to people that I was in close proximity to,” she told PEOPLE in February. “And that's not anything new for me. That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields.”

“I've just gone through a public breakup and dealing with trolls or just hate online was difficult for me,” she shared, seemingly referring to her breakup from Kelce. “I’ve prevailed and I've pushed through. But, I took a hit to my confidence. I don't want to quit, and I think that that's what would upset me the most.”

When she spoke to Angel Reese on Unapologetically Angel last year she shared how much online conversations about her bother her.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole told the Chicago Sky star. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”