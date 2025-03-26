Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show made headlines again — not for the 133.5 million viewers who tuned in, but for the 125 who complained to the FCC, per TMZ. While many celebrated the explosive performance and his smash hit “Not Like Us,” a vocal minority saw things differently. According to TMZ Sports, the complaints described the set as inappropriate for a family audience, with criticisms ranging from “raunchy” dance moves to accusations of pushing anti-American themes.

A chunk of the backlash centered around Lamar’s lyrical jabs at Drake. Multiple viewers claimed Kendrick used the stage to air a personal vendetta, with at least ten complaints directly mentioning the rap beef. One complaint accused Lamar of making “scandalous” and “unfounded” allegations on live television, referencing lyrics that implied disturbing claims about Drake. Some even argued the Super Bowl wasn't the place for such targeted shots, especially not in front of millions.

Collateral criticism and context

Interestingly, the outrage wasn’t solely directed at Kendrick. Serena Williams, who made a surprise appearance during “Not Like Us,” drew flak for allegedly endorsing gang culture — a charge that appeared in several complaints. Even Kanye West’s commercial, which aired in just three markets, stirred up two formal grievances.

But perspective matters. Compared to the over 1,300 complaints filed after Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 performance, Kendrick’s 125 pale in comparison. Rihanna’s 2024 set drew just over 100. Given the scale of the audience and the cultural weight of Lamar’s performance, this level of criticism seems like little more than static.

As Kendrick Lamar prepares for his “grand national tour,” which kicks off in Minneapolis on April 19, he’ll leave FCC scrutiny behind. Stadium crowds might debate his bars, but they won’t be filing complaints. For a rapper who’s never shied away from controversy, this probably feels like business as usual.