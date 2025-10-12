Kevin Durant decided to shoot his shot at Kay Adams, but he missed.

The Houston Rockets star extended an invitation to a podcast host who has since gone viral. Adams is a host on the Up & Adams podcast, where Durant asked her if she would want to see a Rockets game and get some famous Texas barbecue.

“You should come down to Houston, where I'm expecting you to come to a game,” Durant suggested. “We’re going to a barbecue down in Texas when we get out here.”

However, Adams wasn't convinced about going to the game, where she told the NBA star that she saw him play last year when he was on the Phoenix Suns, and he didn't even bother “waving” at her or acknowledging her when she was there.

The two-time NBA champion told Adams that he was injured during the game she attended, which is why he didn't get the opportunity to say hello. After Adams seemingly declined the offer, Durant shrugged it off telling that, “It's all good.”

Kevin Durant's love life

Article Continues Below

Durant has been keeping his love life on the low following after his engagement to Monica Wright came to an end in 2014. Last year, he shared via Instagram Stories why he believes he is still single:

I’m a massive over thinker I care too deeply I’m a be safe type of guy. Message me when u get home. Have a good night type of guy. I have so much energy. I give my all to people who don’t give me half back I would do anything to make someone happy even if it means I get hurt in the process. I need reassurance all the time. I’ll push you away when I feel like the energy isn’t reciprocated. I love old school romance and that’s just not a thing for our generation.

In 2015, he spoke to GQ about his proposal to Wright who is now married to Michael Rogers.

“We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way,” he told the publication.

Questions like: “Am I gonna be alone forever? Am I gonna have kids?” plagued the 15-time All Star's head but where it made him think: “I feel like there’s no hope. But I still gotta have faith.”

As of now, Durant is reportedly single but who knows if he will find the one in Houston? Durant will suit up for his first game as a Rocket on Oct. 14 against the New Orleans Pelicans.