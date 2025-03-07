It does not sound like Kevin Hart was happy with Kai Cenat's recent roast of the comedian when he called him a “leprechaun.”

During a recent appearance on First Take, Cenat roasted Hart. Host Stephen A. Smith was challenged to a basketball game by Cenat. Smith then compared him to Hart when asked for a basketball player comparison.

“Kevin Hart?” Cenat questioned. “You just compared me to that little leprechaun? Kevin? It's past his time, okay?”

“Kevin Hart? You just compared me to that little leprechaun?”@KaiCenat was offended @stephenasmith said Kevin Hart is his basketball comp 😭 pic.twitter.com/j2CdHInzVs — First Take (@FirstTake) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speaking to TMZ leaving Rockefellar Center in New York City, Hart called Cenat “dope as hell.” However, when the leprechaun comment came up, Hart changed his tune.

“Tell Cenat I said to go f**k himself!” Hart said in playful manner, making the interviewer laugh.

Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat's beef, explained

It is unclear if Hart and Cenat have any real beef. Their recent exchanges could be done in jest, but we will have to see how Cenat reacts to Hart's response.

Previously, Hart appeared on one of Cenat's sleepover streams. During it, he discussed his friendship with NBA legend LeBron James. James even FaceTimed into the stream.

Currently, Hart is on his fourth headlining tour. The Acting My Age Tour started in 2024, and he is about to perform three straight shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

He will then visit Hershey, Pennsylvania; Montreal, Québec, Canada; Springfield, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Baltimore, Maryland; and New Orleans, Louisiana, throughout the rest of March.

Hart is comedian who has also acted in several movies. He had a breakthrough when he starred in Judd Apatow's Undeclared in 2002. Form there, he had roles in The Big House, Drake in Progress, Wild ‘n Out, and Party Down.

On the big screen, he started his movie career in 2002, appearing in Paper Soldiers. He also had roles in Scary Movie 3, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, Scary Movie 4, Superhero Movie, and Little Fockers before becoming a worldwide star.

He has since starred in the likes of Grudge Match, Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Night School, Me Time, and Borderlands.

Additionally, he is one of the stars of the recent Jumanji series. He plays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, and stars in the movies alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.