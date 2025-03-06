Stephen A Smith isn't going anywhere after signing a $100 million contract with ESPN, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

One of the main points of his contract was the show “First Take.” According to The Athletic's report, the show will be a primary focus for Smith.

Not to mention, the new agreement will begin to scale back Smith’s appearances on ESPN outside of First Take. It will also free his schedule up for him to talk more about politics.

After all, Smith talked about being a 2028 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. Although he's shown some skepticism, people believe it is a legitimate thing.

Not to mention, Smith had Kai Cenat on ESPN's show Thursday morning to talk about the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

He'll continue to be the face of ESPN with his new contract.

Will Stephen A Smith do other shows besides ESPN?

He's been on major political networks like Fox and CNN, to talk about a possible presidential candidacy. Regardless if he purses that or not, he hasn't closed the door.

Still, First Take has been his bread and butter since joining the show in 2012. He's had a variety of hosts from Skip Bayless, Max Kellerman to Shannon Sharpe.

It has become one of the most-watched sports talk shows on weekday mornings. Despite that, Smith has been the focal point of the show, whether he realizes it or not.

He's become the face of ESPN, and he has had a variety of guests and special guest hosts on his show. Unfortunately, though, some other shows might take a hit.

For instance, the Stephen A Smith Show will likely be on-air less frequently or cut off completely. That's become some of his fans most favorite shows, with his nephew Josh as a consistent guest.

Still, ESPN plans to keep Smith for as long as they can. The $100 million is a pretty penny but plenty of networks would've taken the talk-show host if they could.

With this new deal, Smith is officially one of the highest-paid broadcasters. Now, he'll look to reset his market for his colleagues.