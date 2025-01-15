After a disappointing 109-98 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love managed to lighten the mood with a sharp dose of humor. On Tuesday morning, Love shared a post on Instagram that left fans and NBA peers buzzing.

The veteran forward referenced the Heat’s lackluster third quarter, where they were outscored 36-20, by sharing a photo of viral OnlyFans personality Bonnie Blue, per USMagazine.

The image, a nod to Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic “100” photo, showed Blue holding a piece of paper marked “1,000.” Love captioned it, “When someone asks me how f—ed our 2nd half was last night…” His teammates and fellow players didn’t hold back in the comments. Josh Richardson quipped, “Oh my goodness gracious,” while Austin Rivers and CJ McCollum added playful remarks of their own. Love’s blend of self-awareness and humor brought some levity to an otherwise rough night for the Heat, proving once again why he’s a favorite both on and off the court.

Despite the buzz, Kevin Love remains focused on basketball. He logged nine points in 15 minutes during Monday’s game and will look to bounce back as the Heat face the Lakers on Wednesday night. For now, Love’s viral humor serves as a reminder that even after a tough loss, a little levity can go a long way.