Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reunited… well, not like that. The former couple was spotted at Thompson's younger brother's birthday party in the April 3 episode of The Kardashians. The Good American founder celebrated the Cleveland Cavaliers star by joining him at Amari's 18th birthday party.

Kardashian and Thompson sat next to each other on the couch and thanked her for setting up the celebration.

“I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day,” the NBA star said.

“I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us,” he added, referring to his and Amari's late mom, Andrea, who died in January 2023.

“She is,” Kardashian responded.

Amari has epilepsy as well as other medical conditions and requires care throughout the day.

“Every day we have with him is a blessing,” Khloé said in her confessional.

“Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that,” she added. “Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met.”

Kardashian's family sees how much Amari means to her and her mom, Kris Jenner, spoke how much Khloe cares for Amari.

“Khloe truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him,” Kris said. “She’s literally a gift from God and so is Amari.”

Khloe took to Instagram to share some of her favorite snapshots of she and Amari over the years. In several of the photos Amari is joined by his niece and nephew True and Tatum.

“I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man,” she wrote. “I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari [blue heart].

Thompson also shared several images of his brother with Tatum, True, and Andrea throughout the years.

“Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives! You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I’m so so blessed to be your older brother.”

The Cavaliers star was granted guardianship of his brother last year after the death of their mother in 2023.

Tristan Thompson Thanks Khloe Kardashian For Taking Him And Amari In

It's not a surprise that Kardashian has such a deep bond with Amari since she, Tristan, and him all lived under the same roof at one point in time. The Thompson brothers stayed at Khloe's estate while the NBA star was getting his roof fixed. Tristan thanked Khloe for her generosity and care after losing their mom at the beginning of the year.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner back in 2o23 on The Kardashians. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

For Khloe, it was a no-brainer to help him out.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”