Sometimes, when you know, you know. Khloe Kardashian recently reflected on her relationship with Lamar Odom, and even though their marriage ended, she immediately knew that he was going to become someone special to her. The former couple got married in 2009 and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

“I got married in 30 days of meeting my first husband. We met and then, when he proposed, we got married 9 days later, so yes, [I'm] guilty [of falling for the spark],” she told Later Daters star Logan Ury on her podcast Khloe in Wonderland, referring to her 2009 marriage to Odom.

She admitted that there was a “spark” when she first met Odom and that it's what prompted her to move forward in their relationship but now, being older, she realized that wasn't probably a good strategy to start a marriage.

“As fast as it started, it can also dwindle just as quickly,” she said. “But I feel like with others, I’ve done both. I’ve taken some time but I’ve also gone head-first.”

She admitted that this is a pattern she sees herself in when dating: “My history is probably more of a head-first type of gal, so what I’ve done, intentionally, this time, is taken a break from dating and I really wanted to work on myself and focus on my kids … It hasn’t worked out great for me in the past, that’s why this time I wanted to try something different and I really like where I am right now in my life, I really do.”

Despite things not working out with Odom or her more recent ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she shares two children with, she is not ready to get back to dating at the moment.

“I believe in love, I believe in happily ever after, I’m not cynical, I do think someone’s out there for me, I just don’t know if right now is my time. And it could be fear, it could be that I’m avoiding getting back into that dating pool but it’s just where I’m comfortable right now.”

While she described the experience of marrying Odom just a month after meeting him as one of the “best experiences” of her life she vowed that she would not repeat that.

“I also love that experience and it was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved that, but I don’t think — I’ll never say never – I don’t think I would ever do that again,” she said, adding, “I hope not. Because you really don’t know the person.”

Khloe met up with Odom during season six of The Kardashians for the first time in nearly a decade. She spoke about how much he means to her but the conversation was only about staying cordial and not getting back together.

“Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul … I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.”