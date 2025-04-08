Khloe Kardashian just wants to make sure her family stays connected.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the family celebrated Amari Thompson's — Tristan Thompson's younger brother — 18th birthday. Amari has a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and requires care around the clock. The 18-year-old also has other unidentified medical conditions.

“I do think it’s important for our kids and everyone’s kids to be exposed to all different types of people,” Khloe said, adding that Tatum and True — whom she shares with Tristan — are “much more exposed” to Amari compared to their cousins.

Earlier in the episode, Tristan thanked Khloe for setting up the party.

“I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day,” the NBA star said.

“I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us,” he added, referring to his and Amari's late mom, Andrea, who died in January 2023.

“She is,” Kardashian responded.

“Every day we have with him is a blessing,” Khloé said in her confessional.

“Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that,” she added. “Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Amari Thompson A Happy Birthday

They each posted on Instagram how much they care for Amari on Instagram for his milestone birthday over the summer.

“I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man,” Khloe wrote with photos of she and Amari over the years. “I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari [blue heart].

Tristan followed up with photos of his own with Amari and expressed how much he loves his little brother.

“Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives! You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I’m so so blessed to be your older brother,” the Cleveland Cavaliers star wrote.

Since the death of Tristan and Amari's mom in 2023, the NBA star has taken on a larger role in his little brother's life. Last year, Tristan was granted legal guardianship over Amari last year.

According to legal documents obtained by People, “The Court finds that it is not in the Minor best interest to be returned to his/her parents' previous country of nationality” of Canada, where Amari was born. The court also found “reunification” between Amari and Trevor [Thompson] is “not viable due to neglect, abandonment under California law.”

Trevor Thompson is Amari and Tristan's father and he reportedly has not been in Amari's life since 2014.

“I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date,” Tristan said of his father in legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts.”

Amari now lives with Tristan.