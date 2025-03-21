No one messes with Kim Kardashian and her kids. The SKIMS mogul has called an emergency hearing in the protection of her four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. According to PEOPLE, the Tate brothers (Andrew and Tristan Tate), were on their way to meet Kanye and North West, the oldest of Ye and Kardashian's children. However, her security let her know that the Tate brothers were on their way and Kardashian put a stop to them visiting.

While normally, friends visiting you while with your children is normal practice, Kim was most likely extra cautious with the Tate brothers around her 11-year-old daughter due to them facing sex crimes overseas. They just returned to the U.S. last month from Romania. Despite the allegations surrounding the brothers, who are getting sued for sexual assault in the U.K. and U.S., they have not been charged with any crimes.

This is not the only issue that was discussed during Kim's sitdown with her legal team. She also discussed the release of “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE” featuring North and Diddy on Kanye's newest track. Diddy, who remains in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, was arrested last September and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The couple, who divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage, also share daughter Chicago West, 7, and sons Saint West, 9, and Psalm West, 5.

Kanye Attacks Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins In Disgraceful Post

Kanye also made headlines this week after he spoke ill of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The couple also has a 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” Ye posted after using derogatory language to describe the twins.

Beyoncé and Jay have not publicly commented on Ye's since-deleted post about their children, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother spoke out.

“So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said in the clip referencing her soon-to-be-released memoir Matriarch. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny.”

At first, it seemed that Ye wanted to walk back what he said about the family of his Watch The Throne partner.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” Ye began, seemingly referencing his previous post. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S – – T.”

However, shortly after he decided that he was not going to apologize to Beyoncé and Jay-Z about what he said about their children. He also took a jab at Kardashian for allegedly claiming her family is involved in sex trafficking.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN N—S BE GETTING ONE N—A OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-X TRAFFICKING,” he wrote.

Since Ye's post, the superstar couple are allegedly looking to take legal action against the Donda rapper.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” an insider tells Page Six.