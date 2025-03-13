Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on her infamous engagement ring from Kris Humphries, revealing that she largely paid for the massive diamond herself, TMZ reports. On the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on her past engagements, including her short-lived 2011 marriage to the former NBA player.

Kris Humphries: living his best life quietly for about a decade now….not bothering anyone… Kim Kardashian: “HE PAID FOR 1/5th OF THE RING‼️” pic.twitter.com/Zkq59oRAym — osiris (@osiristhe1) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

While chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim, 44, took a trip down memory lane, revisiting each of her three engagement rings. “I wonder what my next ring shape will be—on my last and final hoorah,” she mused before breaking down the details of her past rings.

“Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat,” she said, referring to her first marriage to Damon Thomas. Then came her second, the 18-karat emerald cut from Lorraine Schwartz that Humphries proposed with. However, Kim revealed that she never kept that particular ring.

“I didn’t keep that,” she explained. “I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce.” That demand was even more frustrating, Kim noted, because she had been the one to cover most of the cost. “He contributed a fifth,” she clarified. Her hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton was stunned, calling the situation “savage.”

A Short-Lived Marriage and Lingering Drama

Kim and Kris’s marriage famously lasted just 72 days, and she rarely speaks about their relationship. However, this episode provided a rare glimpse into that chapter of her life. Jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, who was with Kim and Khloé during their Mumbai trip for the Ambani wedding, reassured Kim that it was for the best that she parted with the ring. Still, Kim admitted, “But I would’ve loved a collection.”

Despite rarely addressing her past with Humphries, Kim did jokingly reference him earlier this season when Khloé reconnected with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. After hearing about Khloé’s run-in with Odom, Kim quipped, “Should I call Kris Humphries?” sparking laughter from her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister. Khloé played along, responding, “Get all the ex-husbands on here.”

Kim Kardashian, who went on to marry Kanye West and have three more children with him, seems to have fully moved past her whirlwind marriage to Humphries—but she’s not holding back when it comes to the details.