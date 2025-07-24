Klay Thompson revealed that being “in love” with Megan Thee Stallion has made him a better golfer.

The four-time NBA champion recently planned a date at a nine-hole golf course with Megan, which the three-time Grammy winner shared the video capturing the date on Instagram and TikTok.

The video begins with Thompson laying out some clothing options he purchased for Megan to get her in golfing mode. The NBA star picked out two shirts: a lilac and white-colored shirt and two skirts: black and pink. The singer opted for the white shirt, which she paired with the pink skirt. Thompson wore black shorts, a blue collared shirt, and a black hat that read, “Protect your energy.”

The date was the majority of the video, but the rapper was in Indiana on business, which she showed herself being driven to a meeting. When she linked back up with Thompson, he began driving the golf course, where Megan asked if he liked the outfit.

“You picked it? You think it's cute?” she asked.

Thompson was excited about the choices he made with Megan's outfits and complimented her shoes as well.

“Uh-huh. You even got the cute shoes on [and] the shirt. I did well,” he says. “I'm really proud of myself.”

After some jokes, the two start golfing with Thompson helping the rapper with her swing. As the video concludes, the couple kisses and he pays Megan an ultimate compliment (and declares his love for her) when he says “ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Relationship

While its unclear how long the two have been getting to know each before going public with their romance, they have been supporting one another since. Their red carpet debut was last week when Megan's non-profit's inaugural Pete & Thomas gala.

Outside of the venue, Thompson was asked how he feels supporting Megan during her big night.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

@usweekly Klay Thompson couldn’t stop gushing over Megan Thee Stallion at the NYC Gala and honestly, we get it. 🥹 Tap the link in our bio for the full details. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly – Us Weekly

Megan also shared how much she cares for Thompson when asked what she likes about him the most.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.

Her foundation which mission states its goal is to “provide resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe. The foundation’s programs are focused in the areas of education, housing, health & wellness, and community goodwill” is a great accomplishment for her.

“I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” Megan shared with Page Six.