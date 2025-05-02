With 4.3 seconds left in Game 6, Jalen Brunson launched a three-pointer that not only broke the Detroit Pistons’ backs, but also broke open an eruption of joy across the city, per TMZ. None louder than former Knicks point guard and Brooklyn legend Stephon Marbury. His Instagram Live was pure, unfiltered euphoria. “Drop it! Drop it!” Marbury shouted, pounding his chest like every Knicks fan from the Bronx to Bed-Stuy. When the shot fell, his primal scream was a perfect echo of a city that hasn’t had this much playoff optimism in over a decade.

Marbury’s reaction didn’t stop with the buzzer. He woke up the next day still lit up with praise for Brunson, calling him a “real leader” and even comparing his closing moment to that of Michael Jordan. “Yo, but why did Jalen Brunson just now close out the game, the series, like Michael Jordan, for a three?” Marbury said with a grin, giving Brunson the ultimate compliment a New York hooper could receive.

And Marbury wasn’t the only one feeling the moment. Celebrities like Ben Stiller, Jon Stewart, and even Bad Bunny joined the virtual chorus of celebration. But while the internet had its fun, the streets of New York echoed a different kind of energy: “We want Boston!” they chanted, already fired up for Round 2.

Brunson, the MVP New York didn’t know it needed

This isn’t just a hot streak. For Marbury, Brunson’s influence on the Knicks goes far beyond buckets. “He’s pushing the culture in New York,” he said earlier in the season. “He’s literally putting New York on his back.” To Starbury, Brunson isn’t just a closer—he’s the engine of a movement. The way he’s galvanized the locker room and fanbase, Marbury believes, is worthy of MVP recognition.

Game 1 against Boston tips off Monday. And while the Celtics are defending champs, the Knicks aren’t sneaking in. They’re kicking the door down, and New York’s got Brunson—and Marbury—leading the charge.