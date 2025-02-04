Late-night talk show host and New York Knicks superfan Jon Stewart has learned a valuable lesson this year — stop betting. Stewart got caught up in a bet with Knicks star Jalen Brunson when they decided to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants game.

The bet went something like this: If the Eagles won, Stewart had to wear a Saquon Barkley Eagles jersey to a Knicks game. If the Giants win, Stewart has to choose a jersey for Brunson to wear when entering the arena before a game.

The Daily Show host ended up taking a huge loss and was forced to be decked out in Eagles gear. Stewart ended up rocking a Saquon Barkley jersey as well as an Eagles bucket hat to the Knicks vs. the Los Angeles Lakers game over the weekend. The crowd was not pleased with Stewart's outfit and resorted to “booing” the talk show host. This came as no surprise since many Knicks fans who were in the house to support the home team root for the New York Giants and have a rivarly against all Philadelphia teams.

To make matters worse, Brunson was sure to taunt Stewart's attire as the talk show host looked glum on the Megatron.

Losing the bet and wearing the Philly attire was just the beginning of Stewart's defeat. The Knicks ended up losing to the Lakers 128-112.

Fans React To Jon Stewart and Jalen Brunson's Bet

Fans of Stewart, Brunson, and the Knicks got a kick out of the bet online.

“Blame it on Jon Stewart and that damn a** Eagles jersey,” one fan wrote on X blaming Stewart for the Knicks' loss.

“As if I couldn’t love Jon Stewart more. Eagles gear on point!!” another fan wrote of Stewart's game day attire.

“John Stewart in an eagles jersey at the garden…. Really???!!! We need good karma in the building,” another fan said.

The Knicks' next game is against the Houston Rockets tonight at 7:30 ET. As for the Eagles, they will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.