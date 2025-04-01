The rumors are being put to rest by Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick. A long-standing rumor that Kardashian's son's father is Justin Bieber and not Scott Disick.

In an Instagram Live posted by his stepsister Alabama Barker, Reign stated that his father is Scott — Kardashian's longtime ex-boyfriend and the father to their daughter Penelope and son Mason.

“No, he’s not,” Reign said after a comment on the livestream claimed the singer was his dad. “Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty … Scotty … Scotty is my dad.”

Reign added, “I don’t know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don’t think my mom would do that.”

After Kardashian's split from Scott in 2015, she was romantically linked to Bieber who was 21 years old at the time. In December 2015, a source told Us Weekly that “Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more,“ one insider said. “He’s been showing her a good time.”

The two never confirmed their relationship was ever romantic but was spotted hanging out several times in 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

Whether or not Kardashian and Bieber had a relationship over a decade ago, they both have moved on. The “Baby” singer married Hailey Bieber in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

As for the Lemme founder, she began dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2020 and got engaged the following year. Kardashian and Barker got married in 2022 and welcomed their son Rocky in November 2024.

While any rumored relationship between Kardashian and Bieber is assumed to be water under the bridge, as the singer's name was brought up as a video resurfaced of him hanging out with Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his ongoing sexual assault and sexual harassment case last year it apparently struck a nerve to Barker when Kardashian expressed concern, InTouch Weekly reports.

“Travis swears he’s not at all threatened by Justin, but he just finds it extremely disrespectful,” an insider told In Touch in October 2024. “Everyone knows [Justin and Kourtney] hooked up, whether Kourtney wants to admit it or not, and just from an ego perspective, Travis can’t handle the idea of people thinking she’s close to him again.”

“Travis is very possessive of Kourtney and doesn’t want her spending time with anyone else, really, let alone a guy she used to have a thing with,” the source added. “Ultimately, Kourtney is not going to disrespect Travis and go against his wishes, but at the same time, it is annoying to her. She wishes he would just get over it and act more mature. She has zero interest in Justin romantically. She’s just concerned for him like everyone else is and thinks he could use some support.”

According to a report from RadarOnline in 2019, Hailey also expressed concern for Justin and Kardashian's rumored former relationship.

“Things between Justin and Kourtney were more serious than most people realized,” the source explained. “Their physical compatibility was off the charts, and they even started to bond about religion. Justin was hugely attracted to Kourtney, and she was really smitten by him. They had a lot of fun together.”

“Hailey is very protective of her relationship and she has every reason to feel threatened,” the source continued. “She's saying that Kourtney better stay away from Justin, and she won't hesitate to ban him from speaking to her altogether.”