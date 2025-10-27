Former NCAA Champion and NBA star Kyle Singler — who has a history of mental health struggles — has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Lori Fullbright of News On 6 reports that police in Whitehead, Oklahoma, got a call from a woman who was being chased by Singler. The woman was his girlfriend, with whom he was living, and he was trying to “get” their child.

According to Fullbright, Singler was under the influence of narcotics and refused to cooperate when asked what was going on.” Luckily, their child is okay, but a scary sequence of events preceded his arrest.

According to his girlfriend, she turned down Singler, who wanted to have sex. In turn, he said he would just rape her, grabbing and pushing her to the ground by her head.

His girlfriend allegedly had scratches and finger marks on her face. Additionally, she had marks on her arm, and Singler had “some injuries to his hands.”

Kyle Singler's NBA career

Before his NBA career, Singler was a standout player at Duke, playing for them from 2007 to 2011. They won the NBCAA Championship in 2010. He was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player that year.

He was named First-Team All-ACC in 2010 and 2011. Additionally, he was named Second-Team All-ACC in 2009 and Third-Team All-ACC in 2008. Singler was named ACC Rookie of the Year for his 2008 season.

Singler was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. However, he signed with the CB Lucentum Alicante during the 2011 NBA lockout.

After spending most of his first three seasons in the NBA with the Pistons, Singler was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He would remain on the team until the end of his NBA career in 2018.

His post-NBA career included stints with the Monbus Obradoiro and the Iberostar Tenerife. Singler subsequently retired from professional basketball in 2019. He averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in his NBA career.