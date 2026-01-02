Taylor Swift ended 2025 celebrating love.

The singer who is engaged to Travis Kelce attended a wedding of her good friend, Este Haim. According to photos obtained by TMZ, the singer went to the event without Kelce but was not alone as she was accompanied by fellow musician Stevie Nicks.

Swift wore a shimmery gold dress to the wedding as Haim married tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin in Ojai, California, at the Hotel El Roblar. The outlet reports the ceremony was intimate.

Haim announced her engagement to Levin on February 13, 2025.

The eldest Haim sister — she is in the rock band Haim alongside her younger sisters, Alana and Danielle — spoke to Vogue prior to her wedding about her forthcoming nuptials.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was five,” Haim told the publication. I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase … in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”

Swift is also gearing up to be married this year to Kelce whom she has been dating since 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned a joint post on Instagram alongside of photos of their engagement.

Article Continues Below

Swift spoke about her romance with Kelce on her Disney+ docuseries, The End Of an Era — which documented her time during her record-breaking tour — she shared how different her relationship is with the NFL star compared to her previous romances.

“Relationships on tour has always been something I’ve really struggled with because it’s always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship,” she said on a new episode of The End Of An Era on Disney+. “Somehow, I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time, even though I would try and try and try and try.”

The similarities of their profession brought them together.

“We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums, and we entertain people for three and a half hours,” the singer noted. “His with considerably more violence than mine — but he’s not in heels. But it’s our passion. We’ve been chasing this since we were little kids.”

She continued, “I don’t think I ever thought I’d meet a guy who had that same trajectory. And I’ve realized that with this person in my life, that this was the right fit for me. You can have the two passions coexist, and they actually fuel each other.”

The couple will reportedly get married on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island.