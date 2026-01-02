Stefon Diggs is getting called out by an influencer about having multiple children.

“You need to be neutered, n***a. You're too f***ing horny,” Akademiks said on a recent Kick stream before referring to the NFL star's current legal battle. “If you hiring a chef with a BBL, and you got five other baby mamas that look bad as hell, and you with Cardi B, how many b*****s you wanna f**k, n***a?”

“Your d**k is gonna be your downfall,” he warned.

The media personality also added that it's not just the NFL star, but men in general need to be careful, including himself and act on their sexual desires.

“Most of us men, our d**k is our downfall,” he warned. “We too horny. It's like we have an insatiable appetite for more.”

The New England Patriots star reportedly has six children by several women. He has four daughters that range in age from eight to a couple months whom he shares with Cayy Benji, Aileen Lopera, Kennedy Moore, and his oldest daughter with his ex. He also shares a son with K'yanna Barber as well as his current girlfriend, Cardi B, whom they welcomed in November.

Cardi B responded to backlash about the couple celebrating Christmas separately online as she told her fans that they needed to back off.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool?” Cardi began in a video shared on X. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days.”

She added: “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? I don’t know what y’all want me to do.”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

The NFL star has other problems at this time to deal with as he is facing felony charges for felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged Dec. 2 incident involving his private chef in Massachusetts.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,“ Diggs' attorney David Meier said in a statement per Boston25. ”The timing and motivation for making the allegations are crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The Patriots also spoke out against the allegations soon after they were made public.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. The next Patriots' game is at home against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 pm ET, which will conclude their regular season.