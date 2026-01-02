Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get celeb DJ request for wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not have to worry about music at their wedding since a famous DJ is down to work their big day.

Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, shared with PEOPLE that he would “for sure” DJ their wedding when he chatted with the publication at Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix back in November.

“Taylor, Travis, all right. Call me up,” Kaskade says. “Shoot, I'll come over and hang out.”

British DJ Mark Ronson also put his name in the ring when he made an appearance on The Tonight Show back in September.

“If you guys need a DJ, Travis, Taylor,” Ronson said.

However, Swift believes she will alrwady have some starpower at her wedding to sing as she said that her good friend Ed Sheeran most likely will perform.

“It would be hard to keep him from it, I think,” Swift said with a smile during her U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show appearance on Oct. 3.

“He’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings,'” Swift said jokingly. “It’s like, Ed, if there’s a stage you know that you’ll be on it. He knows what people want and he wants to give people what they want. That’s the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing we love writing and we love singing. So, it’s like we’re like, ‘Oh, don’t make me sing! All right!'”

Article Continues Below

Having Sheeran perform is right up their alley for the vibe they want for their wedding, as Swift described she and Kelce as “live music kind of people.”

After two years of dating, Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned their engagement photos.

The couple will reportedly get married on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island.