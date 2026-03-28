Luka Doncic gave the Lakers another huge scoring night on Friday, dropping 41 points in a 116-99 win over the Nets. But the bigger story after the game centered on the technical foul that could now force him off the floor at the worst possible time.

Doncic picked up his 16th technical of the season during a third-quarter clash with Brooklyn forward Ziaire Williams, ESPN reports. The two got tangled after an offensive foul on Doncic, and officials reviewed the play before handing both players double technicals. That matters because if the call stands, Doncic will serve a one-game suspension Monday when the Lakers host the Wizards.

Afterward, Doncic made it clear he did not agree with the ruling.

“[Williams] was yelling in my face, three times,” Doncic said. “I just wanted to get out of there. It’s a double tech, of course. What can I say? I didn’t even talk.”

Joe Johnson Sends Luka Clear Warning

Joe Johnson did not sugarcoat his reaction. Speaking after the game, the former NBA star said Doncic has to manage the moment better with the postseason race tightening.

“In the game of hoops, you have to be able to control your emotions bro,” Johnson said. “Understanding what’s at stake. Bro they done gave you 15 strikes already. You the hottest thing since fish grease in the league right now scoring the ball, we need you bro!”

Joe Johnson is disappointed in Luka after getting his 16th technical foul: … pic.twitter.com/T7du19RV1M — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 28, 2026

His point landed because this is not the first time Doncic has come close to a suspension. He had previously reached 16 technicals after jawing with Goga Bitadze, but the NBA later wiped that one away on appeal. This time, with officials reviewing the incident before making the call, a reversal feels much tougher.