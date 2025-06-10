Lamine Yamal had just starred in another big game. At 17, the Barcelona prodigy had helped Spain edge France 5-4 in a semi-final classic. He looked like a Ballon d’Or frontrunner—18 goals, 25 assists, and trophies in three different Spanish competitions say as much. But by the time Portugal snatched the Nations League title away from Spain, headlines about Yamal had shifted from brilliance on the pitch to what he wore off of it, per Goal.

Mark my words, Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d’or. Voters know the gap between him and his peers is MASSIVE, and it will be moral injustice to pick anyone over Yamal pic.twitter.com/IvtYPUb3Or — K (@StopThatXavii) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Instead of praising the teen for his poised press conference demeanor, former Real Madrid midfielder Guti turned his focus to a seemingly minor detail: Yamal wore his cap backwards. That was all it took to spark a cultural divide.

“You can wear what you want in your life,” Guti said on El Chiringuito, “but not at a press conference when you're representing your country.” He doubled down, placing blame on Yamal’s support system, not the young star himself. “It’s not his fault, it’s the fault of those next to him who don’t say, ‘no way.’”

Respect, tradition, and a generational clash

To some, Guti's comments sounded more like a generational critique than a serious concern. The young forward didn't disrespect the media, opponents, or his country. He simply showed up looking relaxed, speaking thoughtfully about the match, while wearing a cap turned the wrong way in Guti’s eyes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, struck a different tone post-match, calling for patience and praising Yamal’s sky-high potential. Yet even Ronaldo’s balanced take got lost amid chatter about the teenager’s tunnel exit, which drew scrutiny after he skipped applauding Portugal’s team. All of it feels like overreach for a player who has barely celebrated his 17th birthday.

Lamine Yamal’s focus remains on the game, but with each spotlight moment comes added scrutiny. If he’s truly destined to become the best of his generation, he’ll have to navigate not just defenders on the pitch, but the critics off it—hats, tunnel exits, and all.