LaVar Ball has always been larger than life, but his latest revelation proves just how much he has endured behind the scenes. After undergoing three amputation surgeries, Ball opened up about his near-death experience and the struggles that almost broke him, per CBSNews. In a brutally honest account for SLAM magazine, he shared how a severe infection, compounded by diabetes, led to a life-threatening ordeal that tested his resilience.

A Life-Threatening Battle

Ball, father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo and rapper LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball, detailed the chain of events that led to his hospitalization. It all started with an infection in his foot, which he admits came from neglecting his diabetes. What initially seemed like a contained issue quickly escalated into a critical condition as the infection entered his bloodstream. The severity of the situation forced doctors to take drastic action.

“First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, we gotta go almost knee high for another surgery. Three surgeries,” Ball revealed. The procedures weren’t the only challenge. He endured four blood transfusions, each one making him question whether he could keep fighting. “It made me think, man, just kill me and let me go about my business. Maybe it’s time for me to shut it down.”

Family as the Driving Force

Despite facing unimaginable physical and emotional pain, Ball found strength through his sons. As Lonzo and LaMelo continued their NBA careers, Gelo’s song “Tweaker” was blowing up while his father was in the hospital. Even under heavy medication, LaVar Ball tried to support his son, recalling slurred FaceTime conversations where he encouraged Gelo to keep pushing forward.

“I’m the Big Baller. I’m hard to kill. But I must admit that my boys kept me rolling,” he admitted. Their unwavering support became his anchor, reminding him that he still had a purpose. “When they are all together, I feel strong.”

LaVar Ball’s story is one of survival, resilience, and the undeniable power of family. His journey is a reminder that even the strongest personalities face battles that test their will to keep going, but with the right support system, even the darkest moments can be overcome.