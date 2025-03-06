Most people might think losing a foot would slow them down—but LaVar Ball isn’t most people. The 57-year-old basketball personality and outspoken founder of Big Baller Brand surprised fans in February when news broke that he had undergone surgery to amputate his right foot. While details surrounding the medical issue remain unclear, Ball isn’t letting the major procedure dim his trademark energy, per Outkick.

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, LaVar posted an update that reminded everyone why he's one of a kind. In a video shared on BBB’s official Instagram, the patriarch of the Ball family was seen dancing and flashing his signature grin, proving that nothing—not even an amputation—can keep his larger-than-life personality in check.

LaVar Turns His Surgery Into a Show

The video features LaVar sitting in his kitchen with Haddaway’s 1993 hit “What Is Love” blasting in the background. In typical LaVar fashion, he put his own spin on the lyrics. Instead of the classic line, “Baby, don’t hurt me, no more,” he sang, “Baby, don’t hurt me, my foot,” before panning the camera down to reveal his right leg, which now ends just above the shin.

If there was ever a question about LaVar's resilience, this video erased all doubts. He crossed his arms, smirked, and chuckled—fully embracing his new reality with the same confidence that made him a household name in the basketball world. The post was topped off with his signature “BBB” in bold red letters and a determined caption: “Gotta get back!”

The Ball Family Legacy Rolls On

Despite the setback, LaVar remains as upbeat as ever. A hospital photo of him smiling in a wheelchair surfaced shortly after his surgery, reinforcing that his positive mindset hasn't wavered. While he hasn’t publicly shared details about what led to the amputation, his actions speak volumes—he’s moving forward, just like he always has.

LaVar first rose to prominence through his boisterous approach to raising his sons—Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo—each of whom has taken a unique path in the sports and entertainment world. Lonzo and LaMelo both made it to the NBA, though Lonzo has battled injuries. Meanwhile, LiAngelo has pivoted into a rap career, proving that the Ball family isn’t just about basketball.

Regardless of how their careers unfold, one thing remains constant: LaVar Ball refuses to be counted out.