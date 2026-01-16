In what was a scary experience for the actor, former Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet was threatened by a background actor on the set of Josh Safdie's new movie Marty Supreme.

He recalled the moment during a Q&A with Robert Downey Jr. at the DGA Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 (via People). This happened while filming the shocking sequence in a motel.

“I won't say who, but in that motel sequence, there are a lot of non-actors…that I find it really thrilling to work with, but sometimes it would take multiple takes to really get something out of them. And I'm really getting in the guy's face and I'm really trying to get him angry with me. I was saying to Josh [Safdie], ‘He's not getting angry with me, he's not getting angry with me.'”

This changed during the next take. “I did another take, and then the guy said, ‘I was just in jail for 30 years. You really don't want to f**k with me. You don't want to see me angry,'” Chalamet recalled.

Finishing his story with a “nervous laugh,” as People put it, Chalamet said, “I said to Josh, ‘Holy s**t, who do you have me opposite, man?'”

Luckily, all is well, and they got the shot they needed. The motel sequence is one of the most surprising in the entire movie, kicking Marty Supreme into full gear.

Marty Supreme has been a box office hit. So far, it has grossed over $79.4 million worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing movies in A24's history.

The new Chalamet movie follows a ping-pong prodigy, Marty Mauser, who tries to find his way back to the top after losing in a championship game. Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator) also starred in the movie.

Safdie directed and co-wrote the script of Marty Supreme. This was the first movie he directed by himself since The Pleasure of Being Robbed. Previously, he directed the likes of Good Time and Uncut Gems with Benny Safdie.