Lee Greenwood is weighing in on the Super Bowl controversy as Mike Johnson suggested him to replace Bad Bunny in the halftime show.

Since Bad Bunny had been named as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, there has been a variety of opinions on the NFL's decision. One person who spoke their mind on the Puerto Rican rapper headlining the Super Bowl was Johnson, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Johnson shared his thoughts on Tuesday (Oct. 7), stating that he didn't agree with the NFL's decision. “I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision in my view,” Johnson said per Newsweek.

“Well, it sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience,” he added. “And I think, you know, there's so many eyes on the Super Bowl. A lot of young, impressionable children.”

That's when he shared who he believes should grace the Super Bowl halftime show stage come February.

He added: “And I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Greenwood has responded to Johnson's suggestion sharing that he “agrees” and that he “would make a great performer for any Super Bowl show,” he tells Page Six.

Even if he wasn't the Super Bowl halftime performer, Greenwood shared that he would enjoy going on before Bad Bunny hits the stage.

“I am always thrilled to perform the anthem or ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ during the games,” he continued.

Article Continues Below

“Maybe the NFL will have me perform this year at the Super Bowl prior to the game to have a stadium full of football fans singing ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ to kick-off the game!” Greenwood concluded.

Bad Bunny to perform at Super Bowl

Johnson is not the only one to have stated their opinion on whether Bad Bunny should headline the Super Bowl. The “Monaco” singer has also received push back from former race car driver Danica Patrick who has suggested that the NFL have an alternate Super Bowl halftime performance, Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski threatening ICE to be in attendance at the show, President Donald Trump saying it was “absolutely ridiculous” to pick him, and from various users on social media.

Despite the opinions of others, Bad Bunny understands the assignment and what it means for the culture for him to perform on the world's biggest stage.