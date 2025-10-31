The Kansas City Chiefs presser had a little mini concert of their own, courtesy of Chris Jones.

In a moment that has since gone viral, the Chiefs' defensive tackle walked into the presser on Thursday, Oct. 30, as he belted out the lyrics to Taylor Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky,” he sang while nodding his head and smiling big.

Chris Jones arriving and departing Chiefs press singing and dancing to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia." 🎥: Emily Curiel/@KCStar pic.twitter.com/SXJZSxFZHG — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Fate of Ophelia” is the intro track to Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The record has been getting a lot of attention lately, and not just because it has had three consecutive weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans believe that Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, referenced the song when he scored his 100th career touchdown. During his celebration he motions with his hands some of the lyrics she sings: “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.”

Omggg he even did the “I pledge allegiance” part?? 😭pic.twitter.com/Od56ysMXMX — kristen (is in jail) (@perfectlyfinn89) October 28, 2025

During his post-game interview, he spoke about how he felt in the moment.

“I’m putting on the pads like I’m 15 years old again,” he joked with SportsCenter. “I’m loving every single bit of it.”

“I like to fill people with happiness and excitement and get the things fixed that need to get fixed,” he continued. “At the same time, bring some swagger or bring some excitement, bring some fun.”

"We're cherishing every single one of these games, not knowing how long we'll be able to do this." Travis Kelce talks to @notthefakeSVP after a record-breaking performance vs. the Commanders 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qqDcls0wcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2025

Believe it or not, the touchdown celebration was considered Kelce's second nod to his fiancée whom he proposed to in August after two years of dating. During his tunnel walk, he was wearing a majority orange ensemble which made fans believe that he was honoring Swift as her theme for this era has been orange with sparkles.

The Chiefs' next game is against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 2.