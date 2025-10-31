Kevin Durant opened up about more than basketball during his latest appearance on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff. The Houston Rockets star spoke candidly about why he’s hesitant to ever get married, offering a glimpse into how his experiences have shaped his outlook on relationships and self-image, per FadeawayWorld.

Durant made it clear that his hesitation doesn’t come from fear of losing money or dealing with legal complications. Instead, it’s about the reality of committing to one person for life. “I’m not really concerned about that anyway,” he told Althoff. “If it’s somebody I f*** with and we end up walking away from each other, hopefully it ain’t as bad. I want to take care of you anyway and make sure you straight, but not be taken advantage of.”

When asked if he could imagine being with one woman forever, Durant didn’t sugarcoat his response. “That’s not ever gonna happen,” he said. “I never seen that.” The 37-year-old explained that while he understands the idea of marriage, what really matters to him is the day-to-day dynamic of the relationship. “It’s just like, do I want to be with somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day… without the option to do my own thing?”

A deeper look into Durant’s mindset

Durant’s comments reflect a larger theme of self-acceptance that he’s been more open about lately. In that same conversation, he revealed that insecurity about his appearance once left him struggling mentally. “Sometimes. I’ve been stressed, depressed six years ago like once,” Durant admitted. “Just like I was insecure about how I looked. It was crazy.”

Those feelings date back to his younger years when he often felt uncomfortable with his body. “I was just too tall, I was too skinny,” he said. “I just felt like I stood out for no reason.” Over time, he learned to move past those thoughts by embracing self-acceptance. “Nothing is wrong with how you look,” he shared. “That’s how I got out of it.”

Durant was once engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013, but the relationship ended a year later. Since then, he’s remained focused on basketball and personal growth. Now leading the Rockets and averaging 27.5 points per game, Durant seems content with where life has taken him, both on and off the court.